Playoff Football Scores 10-27

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Class A(equals)
First Round(equals)
Bellevue West 41, Lincoln Southwest 21
Kearney 45, Norfolk 0
Millard South 21, Lincoln High 19
Millard West 20, Papillion-LaVista South 6
Omaha Burke 43, Millard North 21
Omaha Creighton Prep 20, Grand Island 17
Omaha North 47, Fremont 7
Omaha Westside 43, Lincoln Pius X 39
Class B(equals)
First Round(equals)
Elkhorn 35, Beatrice 7
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Grand Island Northwest 48, Columbus 41
Gretna 45, Plattsmouth 0
McCook 34, Waverly 23
Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Aurora 0
Scottsbluff 49, Blair 27
York 37, Omaha Roncalli 24
Class C1(equals)
First Round(equals)
Aquinas 42, Gothenburg 6
Boone Central/Newman Grove 40, Auburn 3
Boys Town 30, Lincoln Christian 22
Fairbury 26, Pierce 21
Norfolk Catholic 20, Bishop Neumann 7
Wahoo 42, Kearney Catholic 28
Wayne 30, Chadron 28
West Point-Beemer 35, Columbus Lakeview 14
Class C2(equals)
First Round(equals)
Arcadia-Loup City 28, Hershey 0
Battle Creek 20, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Centennial 28, Logan View 13
Central City 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
Lincoln Lutheran 35, North Platte St. Patrick's 0
Ponca 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 7
Valentine 19, Sutton 16
Yutan 25, Oakland-Craig 0
Six-Man Playoff(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Cody-Kilgore 50, Walthill 6
Harvard 52, Deshler 46
Hay Springs 26, Spalding Academy 20
Riverside 79, Hyannis 0
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.