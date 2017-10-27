Playoff Football Scores 10-27

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Class A(equals)

First Round(equals)

Bellevue West 41, Lincoln Southwest 21

Kearney 45, Norfolk 0

Millard South 21, Lincoln High 19

Millard West 20, Papillion-LaVista South 6

Omaha Burke 43, Millard North 21

Omaha Creighton Prep 20, Grand Island 17

Omaha North 47, Fremont 7

Omaha Westside 43, Lincoln Pius X 39

Class B(equals)

First Round(equals)

Elkhorn 35, Beatrice 7

Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Grand Island Northwest 48, Columbus 41

Gretna 45, Plattsmouth 0

McCook 34, Waverly 23

Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Aurora 0

Scottsbluff 49, Blair 27

York 37, Omaha Roncalli 24

Class C1(equals)

First Round(equals)

Aquinas 42, Gothenburg 6

Boone Central/Newman Grove 40, Auburn 3

Boys Town 30, Lincoln Christian 22

Fairbury 26, Pierce 21

Norfolk Catholic 20, Bishop Neumann 7

Wahoo 42, Kearney Catholic 28

Wayne 30, Chadron 28

West Point-Beemer 35, Columbus Lakeview 14

Class C2(equals)

First Round(equals)

Arcadia-Loup City 28, Hershey 0

Battle Creek 20, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Centennial 28, Logan View 13

Central City 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

Lincoln Lutheran 35, North Platte St. Patrick's 0

Ponca 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 7

Valentine 19, Sutton 16

Yutan 25, Oakland-Craig 0

Six-Man Playoff(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Cody-Kilgore 50, Walthill 6

Harvard 52, Deshler 46

Hay Springs 26, Spalding Academy 20

Riverside 79, Hyannis 0



