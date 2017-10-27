Playoff Football Scores 10-27 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Playoff Football Scores 10-27

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
        Class A(equals)
        First Round(equals)
        Bellevue West 41, Lincoln Southwest 21
        Kearney 45, Norfolk 0
        Millard South 21, Lincoln High 19
        Millard West 20, Papillion-LaVista South 6
        Omaha Burke 43, Millard North 21
        Omaha Creighton Prep 20, Grand Island 17
        Omaha North 47, Fremont 7
        Omaha Westside 43, Lincoln Pius X 39
        Class B(equals)
        First Round(equals)
        Elkhorn 35, Beatrice 7
        Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
        Grand Island Northwest 48, Columbus 41
        Gretna 45, Plattsmouth 0
        McCook 34, Waverly 23
        Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Aurora 0
        Scottsbluff 49, Blair 27
        York 37, Omaha Roncalli 24
        Class C1(equals)
        First Round(equals)
        Aquinas 42, Gothenburg 6
        Boone Central/Newman Grove 40, Auburn 3
        Boys Town 30, Lincoln Christian 22
        Fairbury 26, Pierce 21
        Norfolk Catholic 20, Bishop Neumann 7
        Wahoo 42, Kearney Catholic 28
        Wayne 30, Chadron 28
        West Point-Beemer 35, Columbus Lakeview 14
        Class C2(equals)
        First Round(equals)
        Arcadia-Loup City 28, Hershey 0
        Battle Creek 20, Wilber-Clatonia 0
        Centennial 28, Logan View 13
        Central City 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
        Lincoln Lutheran 35, North Platte St. Patrick's  0
        Ponca 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 7
        Valentine 19, Sutton 16
        Yutan 25, Oakland-Craig 0
        Six-Man Playoff(equals)
        Quarterfinal(equals)
        Cody-Kilgore 50, Walthill 6
        Harvard 52, Deshler 46
        Hay Springs 26, Spalding Academy 20
        Riverside 79, Hyannis 0
 
 

