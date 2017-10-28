Huskers vs. Purdue post game notes

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska Post-Game Notes

Nebraska at Purdue, Oct. 28, 2017, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

12 –– Nebraska trailed 24-12 in the fourth quarter, as the 12-point comeback tied for the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Husker history. It marked the fifth time Nebraska has rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and the second time under Mike Riley (also vs. Michigan State in 2015).

431 –– Quarterback Tanner Lee threw for a career-high 431 yards in tonight’s game, bettering his 303 yards against Ohio State. The 431 passing yards tied Zac Taylor for the fourth-most in school history. Lee’s performance marked the seventh 400-yard passing game in Nebraska history and the first since Ryker Fyfe threw for 407 yards at Purdue on Oct. 31, 2015. On the game-winning 70-yard touchdown drive, Lee completed 7-of-8 passes for 70 yards, including the game-winning 13-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Morgan Jr.

Lee also topped the 300-yard passing mark for the second straight game, marking the first time a Nebraska quarterback has thrown for 300 yards in back-to-back games since Tommy Armstrong Jr. accomplished the feat against Miami and Southern Miss in 2015. It is also the first time a Husker has posted consecutive 300-yard passing games in conference play since Joe Ganz totaled three straight 300-yard passing games in Big 12 Conference play in 2008.

112 –– Junior receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. caught six passes for 112 yards – three shy of his career high - including the game-winning 13-yard touchdown reception with 1:08 remaining. Morgan’s six receptions pushed his career total to 94 catches and moved him into the top 10 on the NU career list. Morgan is six receptions from becoming the 10th Husker player with 100 career receptions. Morgan’s 112 yards also moved him within 35 yards of the top 10 on the career yardage chart with 1,409 career yards. Morgan now has at least one pass reception in 22 straight games, the seventh-longest streak in school history.

4 –– Stanley Morgan Jr. also recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving game of 2017, tying the Nebraska record for most 100-yard receiving games in a season. Morgan is the seventh Husker to have four 100-yard receiving games in a season, with Johnny Rodgers accomplishing the feat in both 1971 and 1972.

105 –– Senior tight end Tyler Hoppes caught five passes for 105 yards, both of which were career highs. Hoppes’ previous career highs were three receptions and 40 yards. The 100-yard receiving game for Hoppes was the first by a Husker tight end since Sean Hill had three catches for 129 yards vs. Ball State in 2007.

57 –– Senior kicker Drew Brown connected on four field goals in tonight’s game, including a season-long 44-yarder to open the scoring, his 21st career field goal of at least 40 yards. With his four field goals, Brown increased his career field goal total to 57, tying his brother, Kris, for second place on the NU career field goals list.

Other Notes