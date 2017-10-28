Memorial held for late Waverly student - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Memorial held for late Waverly student

Posted by KLKN.

People gathered to remember a Waverly student killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Fifteen–year–old Alexandra Linscott died when a drunk driver crashed into a car she was riding in..

Linscott was a dancer and in the Waverly band.

There was a memorial service at the Rococo Theater tonight in her honor.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Huskers vs. Purdue post game notes

    Huskers vs. Purdue post game notes

    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: UNL Media Relations Nebraska Post-Game Notes Nebraska at Purdue, Oct. 28, 2017, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. 12 –– Nebraska trailed 24-12 in the fourth quarter, as the 12-point comeback tied for the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Husker history. It marked the fifth time Nebraska has rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and the second time under Mike Riley (also vs. Michigan State in 2015). 43...More >>
    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: UNL Media Relations Nebraska Post-Game Notes Nebraska at Purdue, Oct. 28, 2017, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. 12 –– Nebraska trailed 24-12 in the fourth quarter, as the 12-point comeback tied for the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Husker history. It marked the fifth time Nebraska has rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and the second time under Mike Riley (also vs. Michigan State in 2015). 43...More >>

  • Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road. The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors;  that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day...More >>
    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road. The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors;  that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day...More >>

  • Huskers beat Purdue 25-24

    Huskers beat Purdue 25-24

    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: Associated Press WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Tanner Lee threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Morgan Jr. with 14 seconds left Saturday night to rally Nebraska for a season-saving 25-24 victory at Purdue.         Lee capped the best night of his career with two TD passes in the final 11{ minutes to erase a 12-point deficit.         The win snapped a two-game losing streak _ just barel...More >>
    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: Associated Press WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Tanner Lee threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Morgan Jr. with 14 seconds left Saturday night to rally Nebraska for a season-saving 25-24 victory at Purdue.         Lee capped the best night of his career with two TD passes in the final 11{ minutes to erase a 12-point deficit.         The win snapped a two-game losing streak _ just barel...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.