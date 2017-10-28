Lincoln girls helping women worldwide - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln girls helping women worldwide

By Joe Harris

A group of Lincoln girls is trying to help women in other countries.

Girl up LPS hosted an event, celebrating International Day of the Girl Saturday.

It happened at Lincoln High School.  The event included a question and answer panel and the screening of a film about a Pakistani girl's efforts to make education accessible to young women worldwide.

"We feel like Nebraska is a place where a lot people really want to help people," said Girl Up LPS President Ina BhoompalamSo this whole event is really about raising awareness about issues girls face in developing countries."

Proceeds from the event go to an initiative to help girls in Malawi by raising money to buy them bikes to get to school.

