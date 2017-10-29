Trunk Or Treat at Lincoln High

By Joe Harris



The Lincoln High Key Club held its 4th Annual Trunk Or Treat in the school parking lot.

They invited people to park their vehicles and decorate the trunks for kids to trick or treat from.

The key club was also taking donations for the Lincoln Food Bank.

"It's been a growing effort for sure," said Key Club President Caitlyn Kester. "But it helps that we have Boo At the Zoo that are also bringing people in that feel inspired by this and want to have fun and participate."

Key Club said the main goal of their services and events is to make the community a better place. They said they hope by doing so, they'll inspire others to do the same.



