Huskers WBB falls to Iowa State in secret scrimmage

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Ames, Iowa - Nebraska's Hannah Whitish scored 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, but the Huskers came up just short in a 64-62 loss to Iowa State in a closed scrimmage at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Whitish, who hit 9-of-13 shots from the field, including 3-of-4 three-pointers, also dished out five assists for the Huskers. The sophomore's final assist came on a swing pass to Taylor Kissinger who knocked down a long three to give the Big Red a 60-59 lead with 49.4 seconds left. Kissinger's third three-pointer of the game capped a rally for the Huskers from a 49-41 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

Kissinger, a freshman from Minden, Neb., finished with 10 points on just 3-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-11 from long range. She added four rebounds.

But preseason All-Big 12 guard Bridget Carleton saved the day for the Cyclones with her three-point play with 29.4 seconds left to give the lead back to ISU at 62-60. Nebraska was unable to answer on its next possession and was forced to foul. Iowa State hit two free throws to push the lead to 64-60, before Husker Kate Cain ended the scoring on a putback with fourth-tenths of a second left.

Cain, a freshman from Middletown, N.Y., led Nebraska on the glass with eight rebounds, while adding a game-high four blocked shots to go along with three points in just 11 minutes of action against the Cyclones.

Carleton led all scorers with 28 points while adding a game-high 11 rebounds and a game-high six assists. She also had team highs with three blocks and two steals for the Cyclones. Carleton went 7-of-16 from the floor, including 2-of-6 free three-point range while hitting 12-of-16 free throws. Meredith Burkhall was the only other Cyclone in double figures with 12 points.

The Cyclones won the game at the line, hitting 17-of-21 free throws, while Nebraska connected on just 15-of-28 free throws on the unfriendly rims at Hilton Coliseum.

The Huskers hit 20-of-56 shots from the field, compared to 20-of-55 for the Cyclones, and both teams finished with 38 rebounds. Nebraska committed 15 turnovers against 16 turnovers for Iowa State.

Nebraska was significantly more competitive for 40 minutes against the Cyclones than the Huskers were in last season's closed scrimmage at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers lost by double digits to the NCAA Tournament-bound Cyclones a year ago, but held leads in the second, third and fourth quarters at Iowa State, after getting off to a slow start at Hilton Coliseum.

"We're making the right strides to make us more consistent with our effort and energy," Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. "Now we need to be able to maintain and sustain that while we take our game to a higher level. We got to see a lot of good things at today's scrimmage and we have a lot to work and build on."

Nebraska will play its lone exhibition game of the preseason when the Huskers take on Minnesota State-Mankato next Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.