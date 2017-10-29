Good Life Halfsy continues to grow, impact

Posted by KLKN.

Thousands laced up, ready to race in this year's 4th Annual Good Life Halfsy--a 13 mile run from Seacrest Field to the Railyard.

Along the way, runners were encouraged at "cheer stations" to keep pushing through.

"People were always talking to each other, cheering each other on," said runner Scott Van Dyke. "If somebody was walking, 'hey you can do this.' Everybody out on the streets were great. The little kids high–fiving. That does a lot and it keeps you going."



The encouragement coming from a budding sea of participants and spectators.

The race, run by Pink Gorilla Events and presented by local start–up Bulu Box, has grown dramatically since 2014; more than doubling participation in 4 years.



"There were 3,000 runners the first year, which actually was the largest amount of runners for the inaugural year of any half marathon in the us," said Stephanie Jarrett of Bulu Box. "And now in just 4 short years we've already grown to 6,500 racers."



"Even from the size of it to economic development kind of impact, it's really cool to see," said Paul Jarrett of Bulu Box.



They say it's not just a physical activity—it also has a cultural impact



"The kind of brand... The vibe—it's not just a race," Paul said. "I feel like this is really indicative of what's happening in downtown Lincoln right now."



Pink Gorilla Events estimates the Halfsy generated around $25,000. A portion of the proceeds are going to the Peoples City Mission and Habitat for Humanity.