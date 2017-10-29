UNL students host different kind of senior prom

By Joe Harris

UNL students took the term "senior prom" to the next level.

Senior citizens and their families dined and danced to live music at the East Campus Union Sunday.

It was hosted by the Pepsi Service Scholars as part of their scholarship course. The group said they hope to get people from different generations to interact with each other.

"We think it's super important to give this opportunity to our students too, to interact with older adults and get to know other members of the community...and gain some perspective," said organizer Darcy Arends.

The Pepsi Service Scholars said communication is the best way to have a functioning society, and they wanted to provide a fun environment to bridge the gap.