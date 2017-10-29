Huskers men's basketball tops Cyclones in closed scrimmage

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln – James Palmer Jr. had 23 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska topped Iowa State, 92-84, in a closed scrimmage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Palmer led all scorers with 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 10-of-11 from the charity stripe. Glynn Watson Jr. had 19 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, three assists and three steals, while Jack McVeigh came off the bench with 17 points, including 15 in the first half.

McVeigh was a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, as Nebraska shot 52 percent from the field, including 10-of-19 from 3-point range.

Nebraska, which led 43-34 at the break behind 15 first-half points from McVeigh, built a 10-point lead, only to see the Cyclones rally back in the second half.

Iowa State led 68-62 with just under 10 minutes remaining, but Nebraska took control with an 11-0 spurt, regaining the lead for good at 71-68 after a 3-point play from freshman Thomas Allen with 7:42 remaining.

ISU stayed within striking distance and was within 85-82 before Palmer and Watson combined for seven straight points to give the Huskers a 10-point cushion. Watson’s 3-pointer was the dagger, stretching the Husker lead to 90-82 with 46 seconds remaining. In all, Nebraska went 15-of-16 from the charity stripe in the second half.

Donovan Jackson led five Iowa State players in double figures with 20 points, as the Cyclones shot 59 percent, but committed 15 turnovers and was out-rebounded 30-23.

Fans will have their first chance to see the 2017-18 Huskers on Thursday Night with the Husker Hoops Preview at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The live practice starts at 5:30 p.m. and the Huskers will scrimmage at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and a team autograph session will follow the scrimmage.

Nebraska’s final exhibition game is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7, against Northwood (Mich.) with tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena set for 7 p.m.