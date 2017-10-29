Dancing Zombies Gather to Break World Record

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Under the moonlight in downtown Kearney some zombies hoped to dance their way into the record books.

Let's take a look at what's lurking around Nebraska.

These people... Along with others all around the world tried to break the Guinness World Record for the most people doing a choreographed dance... At the same time.

It's called *Thrill the World* and it's the second year in a row it's happened in Kearney...

"We try to have more people and kind of up our costume game a little bit and we've been practicing, practicing and practicing."

Moore says she was inspired to bring this to Nebraska after she participated in "Thrill the World" in Portland.

This isn't something that's going away...

They're already planning on participating in Kearney again next year...