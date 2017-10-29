Dogs Trick or Treating

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Halloween has gone to the dogs in Lincoln!

*Paws for Fun*... An indoor dog park on 44th and O street hosted its first ever *Bark at the Moon* trick or treat for pups today!

Dogs of all shapes and sizes met other dogs, had their picture taken with their owner, and munched on treats.

Cost was $2 at the door... And the money went back to *Cause for Paws and Lincoln Animal Ambassadors."

The parks owner was amazed by the creativity of all the costumes!

"We've seen everything from sharknado to star wars group costumes, batman and robin, a whole variety; it's amazing the ideas people come up with for their animals."

More than five hundred people and their companions came out to the event.

Some pups had a little too much fun and a few too many treats and were caught snoozing in the parking lot.