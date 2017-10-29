Fire breaks out at Norfolk apartment complex - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fire breaks out at Norfolk apartment complex

A fire ravaged a Norfolk apartment building Sunday afternoon.

It started just after 3:30 at a complex off Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue.

Norfolk Fire Division called in Battle Creek and Hadar Fire Departments to help.

Reports indicate no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

