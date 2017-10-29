Nebraska sees rising popularity in dry beans

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska is expected to have its biggest crop of dry edible beans in more than 25 years.

Nebraska is best known for huge quantities of corn and beef. But the state is also becoming a top producer of bean varieties that include pinto beans and the white-colored great northern bean.

A report this month from the U.S. Department of Agriculture states that low corn prices and good growing conditions mean farmers can expect to see record yields for beans. The report states that farmers in areas where beans grow well planted about 40 percent more acres this year than last.

The U.S. Dry Bean Councils ays growing interest in ethnic foods and in plant-based foods may boost dry bean consumption.