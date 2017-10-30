Trial set for former Platte County employee accused of theft

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A trial has been scheduled for a former Platte County employee accused of stealing from the county while in charge of the county's adult diversion program.

Court records say 43-year-old Tracie Nelson pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of theft and one of tampering with evidence. Her trial is set to begin Feb. 5.

Prosecutors say more than $10,000 is missing from the diversion program.