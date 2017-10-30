Trial set for former Platte County employee accused of theft - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trial set for former Platte County employee accused of theft

Trial set for former Platte County employee accused of theft

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A trial has been scheduled for a former Platte County employee accused of stealing from the county while in charge of the county's adult diversion program.

Court records say 43-year-old Tracie Nelson pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of theft and one of tampering with evidence. Her trial is set to begin Feb. 5.

Prosecutors say more than $10,000 is missing from the diversion program. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.