Nebraska city selling 18 homes for viaduct project

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A city in western Nebraska is selling nearly 20 homes that buyers will have to move to make way for a planned viaduct project.

Columbus had to acquire all or part of nearly 50 properties for the $13 million viaduct that will stretch through several streets.

Among those properties are 18 houses the city is selling during a surplus auction on Nov. 5. Buyers must move the homes out of the viaduct's path by May or else the homes will be demolished.

A city official says Columbus decided to sell the houses instead of demolishing them because the city's housing supply is low.

The city has spent $3.4 million so far to acquire properties for the viaduct.