S. 84th Street closed for signal repairs

The northbound lanes of S. 84th Street are closed between Highway 2 and Eiger Drive for emergency traffic signal repair.

The work is expected to be completed before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, including S. 87th Street and Andermatt Drive to reach Eiger Drive and S. 84th St.

Lincoln residents are reminded to exercise caution around work crews.  The Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience.

