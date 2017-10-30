Nebraska MBB/WBB: Basketball Start Times for Nov. 11 Set

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln – Nebraska’s 2017-18 men’s basketball season opener against Eastern Illinois will tip off at 7:30 p.m. as Husker officials announced the start time for the Husker men’s and women’s games for Saturday, Nov. 11.

The start time was previously listed as TBA because that day’s football game at Minnesota had not been set. The basketball times were chosen to give fans the opportunity to watch the football game and come to both basketball season openers. The men’s game will be streamed on BTN Plus and carried across the state on the IMG Husker Sports Network and on Huskers.com.

It will be the second of two games at Pinnacle Bank Arena that day, as the Husker women will open against SIU-Edwardsville at 3 p.m. The women’s game will also be streamed on BTN Plus with audio available on Huskers.com.

The arena will be cleared between games.

For both the men’s and women’s games that day, members of the Marines and UNL ROTC will be collecting toys and cash donations for the Toys for Tots program for children in the Lincoln community.

Saturday, November 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

3 p.m. – Nebraska Women vs. SIU Edwardsville

7:30 p.m. – Husker Men vs. Eastern Illinois