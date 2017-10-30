Excellence In Education: Bio Day

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

High school students in Lincoln got to learn more about agriculture at an event put on by Southeast Community College, the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, and Lincoln Public Schools on Monday.

The event was to teach biology students about careers in agriculture. Students also learned more about horticulture and the future of drones in agriculture. One in four jobs in Nebraska is in the field of agriculture, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

"We have different stations that they're talking about technology, science, engineering and math in the stem program," said Annie Erichsen an Agriculture Instructor at Southeast Community College.

