Halloween brings special deals throughout Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

If you love spooktacular deals; here's a few you'll be afraid to miss.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut to everyone who comes in dressed in a Halloween costume.

IHOP is giving away free scary face pancakes for kids from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

At Cici's Pizza, kids who to dress up in a Halloween costume eat free at the buffett when an adult meal is purchased.

Anyone who goes to BurgerFi* in a costume will get a free small custard.

Sonic has 50 cent corn dogs.

Dunkin Donuts has select munchkins donuts for just $1.99 bucks.

Chipotle is offering the $3.00 boo-rito, bowl, salad or order of tacos between 3:00 p.m. to close, regardless of whether or not you wear a costume.