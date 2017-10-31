Ex-assistant city attorney takes deal in federal pot case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A former assistant city attorney in western Iowa has taken a plea deal in a federal drug case filed in Nebraska.

Don Bauermeister, of Omaha, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to conspiring to possess and distribute about 13 pounds (6 kilograms) of marijuana. The allegation covers a period from November 2016 to Jan. 9, 2017. His sentencing is set for Jan. 29, 2018.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend Bauermeister be given probation as part of the deal. The judge is not bound by the agreement, however.

Bauermeister had been a city employee in Council Bluffs, Iowa, since February 2003. He resigned in mid-June and has surrendered his license to practice law.