Power plant to no longer be built in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A southeast Nebraska city plans to buy electricity from a natural gas-fired power plant that won't be built in the state.

Bluestem Energy Solutions was supposed to plan, build and operate the 38-megawatt plant and then sell its electricity to Beatrice. But the Omaha energy developer withdrew its permit application from the Nebraska Power Review Board.

Two Nebraska utility companies argued last year to the board that state law prohibits private entities from building power plants in Nebraska that would serve residents. Nebraska is a 100 percent public power state.

The $38.5 million plant will now be built elsewhere in the Southwest Power Pool's 14-state territory. The power pool operates the regional electric grid and wholesale market in which electricity producers buy and sell power.