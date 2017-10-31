Schools put in lockdown or closed by law enforcement chase

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say some schools haven't opened and others remain in lockdown following a law enforcement chase in western Nebraska's Kimball County.

The Kimball County Sheriff's Office says the chase ended around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Kimball and Cheyenne county line. The office says the armed suspect or suspects fled on foot and soon stole a pickup truck. No arrests have been reported.

The Kimball school district canceled Tuesday classes as a result. Potter-Dix district Superintendent Mike Williams says his school buildings did open for classes but remain in lockdown. He says parents were allowed to keep their children home. He says about 15 percent of the district's 173 students didn't show up, versus less than 10 percent on a normal day.