SUV crashes into Omaha coffee shop

Five people were injured Tuesday morning after a White Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into Crane Coffee on 129th and West Maple in Omaha.  

Omaha Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb and crashed into the building. The driver said he "blacked out" and did not recall what happened. 

Four of the people injured were Crane Coffee employees and the other was the driver of the vehicle. One person is in critical condition.

According to a release, one of the employees was ejected out of the south side of the building into an adjacent parking lot. 

The Crane Coffee building has been deemed a total loss. 

