At least 8 dead after truck drives onto bike path in New York City

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: NEW YORK (AP) - A law enforcement official says at least eight people were killed and at least 12 people were struck by a rented van near the World Trade Center in New York City. The official was familiar with the investigation but wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY:

At least two people have been struck and killed and several others injured in lower Manhattan in New York City.

The sprawling crime scene runs several blocks along the West Side Highway.

A suspect, who may have been shot by police, is in custody. The New York City Police Department said no others are outstanding.

A truck hit multiple people on the bike path on the West Side Highway, a witness told ABC's New York station WABC. The truck crashed into a school bus at Chambers and West streets, near Stuyvesant High School, the witness added.

"Everybody started running," the witness said. "...Everything was happening so fast."

The witness added of the driver, "He kept going all the way down full speed."

"Thank god the trick-or-treaters weren't out yet," the witness later said.

There is no active threat, according to the mayor's press secretary.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are heading to the scene.

The FBI is also responding to the incident.

Police warned that New Yorkers should expect many emergency personnel in the area.