Excellence In Education: Pink Out

It was a Pink Out Day at Scott Middle School, Tuesday.

It was for Breast Cancer Awareness.

"Because we want to know about it and how it's effecting people," said 6th Grader Alexis Boharty.

Students at Scott were encouraged to wear pink, Tuesday, for a minimum $1 donation, they could wear head-wear and a special pink wristband.

All donations collected will go to Breast Cancer Research.

Jill Boharty, a teacher at Scott,  "I had a student come to me last year who said I love that were trying to promote this awareness, but why aren't we raising money? And I said, let's do it, let's find a good organization."

Bohaty says she's not sure how much money was raised yet, but she's very proud of her students.

