Lincoln haunted house raises money for Alzheimer's

A haunted house in northeast Lincoln has a sweet spot for raising money for Alzheimer's research.

The home of Patty and Joel Davies at 2240 Dorothy Drive transformed to a haunted house for Halloween. It's in honor of Patty's father, Bill, who is battling Alzheimer's.

The attraction is open to everyone, but the family did ask for a $2 at-will donation at the door from those willing to contribute to Alzheimer's research.

This isn't the first year the Davies have hosted a haunted house. Last year, their Halloween special attracted about 800 people, and generated $2,000.