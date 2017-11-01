Morning House Fire Near 49th & Greenwood

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in northeast Lincoln.

The call came in around 5:30 after a neighbor spotted smoke coming from a home near 49th and Greenwood.

Firefighters were able to enter the home and put the blaze out not long after arrival.

LFR says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the cause is still unknown at this time. Damage estimates are also not known.