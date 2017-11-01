Man accused of stopping train to get competency evaluation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man accused of stopping train to get competency evaluation

Man accused of stopping train to get competency evaluation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OXFORD, Neb. (AP) _ A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of pulling an emergency brake to stop an Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska.

Court records say the attorney for 25-year-old Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, told a judge Monday that Wilson was incompetent to stand trial. The judge then approved a motion for the evaluation.        

Wilson remained in Furnas County Jail on Wednesday. His next court date is Nov. 27.        

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted Oct. 21 in Oxford, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding Wilson. The documents say the deputy found a loaded revolver in Wilson's waistband and more ammo in one of his pockets.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.