Power of the Purse--CEDARS fundraiser

Style, class and an exciting new ambiance. That’s how Molly Brummond and Becky Perrett, co-chairs of CEDARS Power of the Purse, describe the upcoming charity purse auction.

At 6:30 P.M. on November 2nd, the ballroom at the Cornhusker Marriott will be transformed into a wonderland of purses and handbags for a signature event benefiting the children at CEDARS. Now in its 14th year, Power of the Purse has raised over one million dollars to serve children, youth and their families facing the realities of abuse, neglect and homelessness.

“Grab your girlfriends and come enjoy the best girls’ night out in town,” Perrett says. “You can bid on fabulous purses and support CEDARS with your power to give.”

“But don’t wait!” Brummond adds.

Tickets are heavily sought by local trendsetters. The event is a sell out every year.

This year, bidding starts early, on October 19th. Visit the event website at www.501auctions.com/cedarspurse to purchase tickets, register to bid and view the purses. Tickets are $50 each.

For more information about Power of the Purse or how CEDARS helps children and families call 402-434-KIDS (5437) or visit www.cedarskids.org.