Quilt exhibit remembers Lincoln woman killed by Alzheimer's

Nearly six million people are living with Alzheimer's Disease in the United States, and more than 33,000 are affected in Nebraska.

Don Cunningham watched as his wife, Olive, a creative mind and TV producer at NET fell victim to the disease.

The signs appeared slowly at first, with activities like combing her hair and writing becoming increasingly difficult, and progressed to the point where Olive couldn't follow directions or even understand the television programs she used to create.

"It progressed for several years before we knew what it was," Cunningham said.

But as the disease told hold of her mind, Olive took hold of a life-long passion - quilting.

"As Alzheimer's began to become more dominant in her life, she found that she could retreat into color and pattern and fabric texture and form, and still be competent - more than competent," Cunningham said.

Olive ultimately lost her battle, and died in November of 2015.

With the help of her sister, Judy, Olive spent the last years of her life stitching more than a dozen quilts.

"She asked, would I help her make a quilt," her sister said.

"And the simple answer, of course, was yes!"

The quilts they made are now on display at the International Quilt Study Center and Museum near N 33rd and Holdrege Street.

The Museum teamed up with the Alzheimer's Association to create the exhibit honoring Olive's work, and to bring awareness to those with the disease and their family members and care givers, as part of National Family Care Givers Month.

"Care giving is an opportunity for people to learn new things about the people that they love," said Alzheimer's Association's Regional Director of Communications Elizabeth Chentland.

"So, while there are challenges, there are a lot of opportunities and the exhibit that we're featuring is going to showcase that."

The exhibit will be on display at the Museum through February.

As part of its First Friday program, admission will be free on Friday, November 3rd from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

November is also National Alzheimer's Awareness Month.