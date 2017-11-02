Nebraska State Fair director's retirement announced - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

The executive director of the Nebraska State Fair says he'll be retiring at the end of the year.

The fair board announced Wednesday that Joseph McDermott will serve as a board consultant next year.        

McDermott joined the fair staff as a computer programmer in the late 1980s and moved up the ranks, becoming executive director in 2009. He directed the fair's move from Lincoln to Grand Island.

