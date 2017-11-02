Man accused of killing 6 ordered to remain in state care

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has ordered a man who authorities say killed six members of a Nebraska family more than 40 years ago to remain in state care.

Lincoln County District Judge Donald Rowlands ruled Wednesday that 72-year-old Erwin Charles Simants is still mentally ill, based upon a diagnosis by experts at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.

A report from experts at the Lincoln Regional Center says Simants hasn't demonstrated ``any agitation, anger, paranoia or delusional thinking and has been in remission for a long period of time.'' He's been diagnosed as schizophrenic.

Prosecutors say Simants shot and killed Henry and Audrey Kellie, their son David and three of their grandchildren in 1975 at the Kellies' Sutherland home.