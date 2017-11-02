Man pleads no contest to vehicular homicide - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man pleads no contest to vehicular homicide

Man pleads no contest to vehicular homicide

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) _ A January sentencing has been scheduled for a driver accused of hitting and killing a highway worker in central Nebraska.

Court records say 77-year-old Nicholas Dutcher, of Scotia, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Greeley County Court to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide. His sentencing is set for Jan. 19.

Authorities say that on Oct. 3, Dutcher was traveling at least 55 mph in a pickup truck when he hit Peggy Gray, of North Platte, who was working as a flagger on a highway between Greeley and Wolbach. Investigators say Gray's husband, a road construction worker, was at the scene and saw his wife thrown nearly 100 feet when she was hit.

Authorities say she died from her injuries in November.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.