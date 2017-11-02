Man pleads no contest to vehicular homicide

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) _ A January sentencing has been scheduled for a driver accused of hitting and killing a highway worker in central Nebraska.

Court records say 77-year-old Nicholas Dutcher, of Scotia, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Greeley County Court to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide. His sentencing is set for Jan. 19.

Authorities say that on Oct. 3, Dutcher was traveling at least 55 mph in a pickup truck when he hit Peggy Gray, of North Platte, who was working as a flagger on a highway between Greeley and Wolbach. Investigators say Gray's husband, a road construction worker, was at the scene and saw his wife thrown nearly 100 feet when she was hit.

Authorities say she died from her injuries in November.