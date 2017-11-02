University of Nebraska officials respond to state senators

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ University of Nebraska officials are objecting to lawmakers who publicly questioned the school's treatment of conservative students.

University President Hank Bounds and Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote letters responding to an op-ed piece that questioned whether the school was a hostile environment for conservative students.

Green says the university won't ``be politicized'' and used a pawn, while Bounds questioned the senators' intent.

The letters came after two Nebraska newspapers featured the opinion piece by Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Steve Halloran of Hastings.

The legislators highlighted an incident that involved the university's English department and a second-year student. The student was allegedly called a ``neo-fascist'' by a graduate student and lecturer while recruiting for a conservative group.

The senators also questioned whether the university could fairly investigate the incident.