Roper East Dog Run makes its debut

Sayfullo Saipov, the man accused of driving his truck into a bike path killing eight people in New York City yesterday, had received four tickets for trucking violations in Nebraska.More >>
A second Lincoln Police Department officer has resigned in connection to allegations of sexual assault by an officer.More >>
A Nebraska judge has sentenced a former insurance agent to at least six years in prison for bilking clients out of nearly $160,000, saying he felt ``heartsick'' for the victims.More >>
Authorities say a Hastings police officer has been accused of domestic assault.More >>
Paige Seaton, charged with motor-vehicle homicide and DUI in the death of 15-year-old Alexandra Linscott earlier this month, may have been sexually assaulted about an hour before the crash, according to her attorney.More >>
With the help of her sister, Judy, Olive spent the last years of her life stitching more than a dozen quilts. Those quilts are now on display at the International Quilt Study Center and Museum.More >>
The American Bar Association has issued a rare rating of "not qualified" to an Omaha attorney and former state prosecutor nominated for a seat on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More >>
Police are investigating a report by a suburban Omaha couple that their son found a sewing needle when he bit into some Halloween candy.More >>
The Lincoln VA serves about 14,000 veterans a year - which is a number site manager Duncan Fallon says he'd like to increase.More >>
All proceeds go to serve children, youth and their families facing the realities of abuse, neglect and homelessness.More >>
Clouds & sun today with cool temperatures...More >>
