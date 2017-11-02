NEB WBB: Huskers Tip Exhibition Play with Minnesota State

Posted By: Sports

Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

vs. Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks (0-0, 0-0 NSIC, NCAA Division II)

Exhibition Game

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

Live Video Stream: BTN Plus

Live Radio: Husker Sports Network - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

Omaha - ESPN 590 AM

Free Live Audio: Huskers.com/Huskers App/TuneIn App

Huskers Tip Exhibition Play with Minnesota State

• The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play its only exhibition game of the 2017-18 campaign when the Huskers take on Minnesota State-Mankato on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off between the Huskers and Mavericks is set for 2 p.m.

• A live radio broadcast will be produced by the Husker Sports Network, with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch teaming up for their 17th season together on the call. The game will be carried live for free on Huskers.com and over the air on select Husker Sports Network stations, including ESPN 590 AM in Omaha. Free audio also can be found on the Huskers App and the TuneIn App.

• As part of Sunday’s game, Nebraska will be celebrating Alumni Weekend. The Huskers will honor players and coaches from five decades of women’s basketball, including All-Americans Karen Jennings, Anna DeForge and Nicole Kubik, along with former Husker head coach Angela Beck and assistant coaches Brenda VanLengen, Amy Kramer and Carol Russell. The Alumni will be introduced at halftime.

• Nebraska head coach Amy (Gusso) Williams, who enters her second season at Nebraska, is the older sister of Minnesota State-Mankato head coach Emilee (Gusso) Thiesse, who is in her sixth season leading the Mavericks. Thiesse is a 2004 graduate of Nebraska-Kearney.

• Nebraska returns three starters and eight letterwinners from a team that went 7-22 overall and 3-13 to tie for 11th in the Big Ten in 2016-17.

• Sophomore Hannah Whitish (9.0 ppg) is Nebraska’s top returning scorer, while senior Jasmine Cincore and sophomore Nicea Eliely both started all 29 games in the Husker backcourt a year ago.

• Eliely and senior guard Janay Morton enter the season with injuries and will likely be unavailable for Sunday’s exhibition game. Both are hopeful to return to full strength early in the non-conference season.

• Sophomore Bria Stallworth and freshmen Taylor Kissinger and Kate Cain are likely to see their first action in Husker uniforms at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.

• Sophomore Rachel Blackburn, who redshirted in 2016-17 after undergoing multiple knee surgeries, is likely to return to the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Huskers on Sunday.

• Minnesota State finished with a 16-11 overall record, including 12-10 with a sixth-place finish in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Mavericks return three starters and 10 letterwinners from last year’s team.

Off the Bench

12 - Emily Wood - 5-5 - Sr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg

13 - Bria Stallworth - 5-6 - So. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

14 - Grace Mitchell - 6-2 - So. - F - 1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg

34 - Kate Cain - 6-5 - Fr. - C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

43 - Rachel Blackburn - 6-3 - So. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Injured

5 - Nicea Eliely - 6-1 - So. - G - 7.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

13 - Janay Morton - 5-10 - Sr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy (Gusso) Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

Second Season at Nebraska (7-22)

11th Season Overall (200-131)

Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks (0-0, 0-0 NSIC)

Probable Starters

44 - Claire Ziegler - 6-0 - Sr. - F - 11.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg

30 - Taylor Drost - 6-1 - So. - F - 4.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg

3 - Monica Muth - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 5.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

13 - Taylor Klug - 5-9 - So. - G - 8.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg

22 - Claire Jordan - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 1.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg

Off the Bench

4 - Kirstin Klitzke - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

10 - Maddy Olson - 5-4 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

12 - Logan Anderson - 5-7 - Sr. - G - 4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

23 - Tayla Stuttley - 5-10 - Fr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

32 - Mackenzie Dahl - 6-0 - Sr. - F - 1.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg

33 - Ashley Reed - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 1.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg

34 - Emmaline Polson - 6-2 - Fr. - C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

40 - Heidi Cap - 6-0 - So. - F - 1.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg

42 - Brooke Tonsfeldt - 5-10 - Fr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

45 - Rachel Shumski - 6-0 - So. - F - 4.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Head Coach: Emilee (Gusso) Thiesse (UNK, 2004)

Sixth Season at Minnesota State (94-61)

Sixth Season Overall (94-61)

Scouting the Minnesota State Mavericks

• Minnesota State-Mankato comes to Lincoln for the first time to face Nebraska in exhibition play. The Mavericks are coached by former Nebraska-Kearney guard and assistant coach Emilee (Gusso) Thiesse, the younger sister of Husker head coach Amy (Gusso) Williams.

• The Mavericks are coming off a 16-11 season that included a 12-10 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II.

• Minnesota State returns three starters from last season’s squad, including senior forward Claire Ziegler, who averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Fellow senior Claire Jordan (1.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg), junior guard Monica Muth (5.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and sophomores Taylor Klug (8.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Taylor Drost (4.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg) round out the Maverick probable starters.

• Jordan led Minnesota State with 19 points in an 87-37 exhibition win over St. Olaf’s College on Nov. 1. Jordan hit 7-of-9 shots from the field and all three of her free throws in 17 minutes of action. Muth just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Taylor Drost added 12 points and five boards in the start. Freshman guard Kirstin Klitzke came off the bench to score 13 points. Ziegler had six points, six rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes for the Mavericks, as 10 Minnesota State players found the scoring column on the night.

Huskers to Honor Alumni During Exhibition

• Nearly 50 former Nebraska women’s basketball players, coaches and staff members are expected to participate in Alumni Weekend, Nov. 4-5.

• Among the alumni expected to attend the weekend events are eight of Nebraska’s 1,000-point career scorers led by 1993 Wade Trophy winner and CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year Karen Jennings (2,405).

• Former WNBA players Nicole Kubik (1,867) and Anna DeForge (1,859) and Cory Montgomery-Barrett (1,348) join Jennings among the program’s top-15 all-time scorers who will be attending the Alumni Weekend festivities.

• Brooke Schwartz (1,243), Dominique Kelley-Johnson (1,107), Nafeesah Brown-Morrow (1,089) and Kate Galligan (1,069) round out the list of 1,000-point scorers expected to be honored on the court at Sunday’s game. • Lisa Rohde (1975-76), Barb Conrad-Koperski (1975-80), Jeanne Boller (1976-78) and Susan Roubal (1976-78) will represent the first decade of Nebraska women’s basketball as a varsity sport in the 1970’s.

• A strong contingent of players who graduated in the 1980’s includes Stephanie Bolli, Amy Kramer, Terri (Parriott) Craig, Pam Dubas and Kelli (Benson) Jeffries.

• A solid bridge between the 1980’s and 1990’s of Nebraska women’s basketball, Coach Angela Beck will return to Lincoln to join former players and staff. Beck’s former players and coaching staff members included Carol Russell and Amy Kramer, while current national women’s basketball analyst Brenda VanLengen was on Beck’s coaching staff for five seasons from 1990-91 to 1994-95.

• Beck-coached players who graduated from Nebraska in the 1990’s (or 2000) include Karen Jennings, Nafeesah Brown-Morrow, Roquayyah (Q) Brown, Shawn Collains, Carol Russell, Sara Offringa, Tanya Upthegrove-Coleman, Sauna Witherspoon, Rissa Taylor, Belinda Bynum, Lis Brenden, Kate Galligan, Naciska Gilmore, Jami (Kubik) Hagedorn, Nicole Kubik, Brooke Schwartz, JJ Jurgens, Emily (Thompson) Givens, Cori (McDill) Culp and current Nebraska head coach Amy (Gusso) Williams.

• Players representing the Husker era since 2000 include Katie (Morse) Elwood, Cory Montgomery-Barrett, Kala Kuhlmann-Preister, Jessica Periago, Dominique Kelley-Johnson, Kaitlyn Burke, Anya Kalenta and Kyndal Clark.