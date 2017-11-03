BREAKING: Morning Rollover Kills One in SE Lancaster County

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

One person has been killed in a morning rollover crash in southeastern Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says one southbound vehicle rolled a couple times just before 7 a.m. on Highway 43 near Gage Road. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

LSO is working on identifying the person killed and notifying the next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved and the sheriff's office is investigating how this crash happened.