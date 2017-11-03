Police are investigating a stabbing between husband and wife

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police responded to a domestic violence call near 84th and Holdrege Streets Thursday just before 6:00 p.m.

It was a husband, reporting that his wife stabbed him during an argument.

Police arrested 32-year-old Rheanita Boyd for second degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police say Boyd cut her husband on his right forearm and left palm during an argument about infidelity.

LPD says alcohol was a factor.