Police are investigating a stabbing between husband and wife

Lincoln Police responded to a domestic violence call near 84th and Holdrege Streets Thursday just before 6:00 p.m. 

It was a husband, reporting that his wife stabbed him during an argument. 

Police arrested 32-year-old Rheanita Boyd for second degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Police say Boyd cut her husband on his right forearm and left palm during an argument about infidelity. 

LPD says alcohol was a factor.

