State collects 2006 campaign violations fine from councilman

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission has collected a fine assessed in 2006 against a Bellevue city councilman who'd run unsuccessfully for the state Legislature.

The Councilman Pat Shannon was fined for inaccurately reporting contributions and seven other 2004 campaign violations. The original fine was $16,000 but had grown to about $17,800 with interest. He'd unsuccessfully appealed the commission's ruling.

Shannon's attorney says the commission found money in an Oklahoma estate that was to be paid to Shannon. Court filings in Oklahoma show the commission filed Oct. 11 to take the money from the estate.

The commission's Frank Daley says the estate attorney sent the commission a check to cover the fine and interest.