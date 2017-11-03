Woman dies after vehicle runs off highway in Burt County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman dies after vehicle runs off highway in Burt County

DECATUR, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver died after her vehicle ran off a highway and rolled in northeast Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 4 miles (7 kilometers) south of Decatur. The Burt County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Elizabeth Anderson was driving south on U.S. Highway 75 when her vehicle veered off into a cornfield and rolled twice, ejecting her.        

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says she lived in Blair.
 

