Lincoln house explosion claims neighboring home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The natural gas explosion that tore apart a Lincoln house has claimed a neighboring home.

The Aug. 14 explosion leveled the home of Jim and Jeanne Jasa. Jeanne Jasa died as a result of the blast, and he was injured. Investigators have said the home had filled with natural gas and the ignition source was inside.

Contractors applied for a city demolition permit to raze the home directly south of the Jasa property. The home sustained heavy damage to its walls, windows and rafters.

