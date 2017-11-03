Lincoln house explosion claims neighboring home

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The natural gas explosion that tore apart a Lincoln house has claimed a neighboring home.

The Aug. 14 explosion leveled the home of Jim and Jeanne Jasa. Jeanne Jasa died as a result of the blast, and he was injured. Investigators have said the home had filled with natural gas and the ignition source was inside.

Contractors applied for a city demolition permit to raze the home directly south of the Jasa property. The home sustained heavy damage to its walls, windows and rafters.