Omaha man convicted of 1st-degree murder in shooting death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Douglas County jury has found a 23-year-old Omaha man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old woman last year.

Michael Goynes faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he's sentenced next month.

Police say Goynes fired 10 shots at two rival gang members outside an Omaha apartment building in April 2016. Police say Barbara Williams was not a target, but was standing outside her apartment when she was hit by one of the bullets, killing her.

Defense attorneys had argued that Goynes was at a cookout miles away at the time of the shooting and presented a cellphone picture with a time stamp to prove it. But prosecutors argued the picture had been manipulated.