Former Husker AD Shawn Eichorst's son arrested for alleged sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The son of a former University of Nebraska athletic director faces a sexual assault charge.

Lincoln police announced Friday that they arrested 18-year-old Jack Eichorst, of Lincoln. Eichorst was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Police say they were notified about a sexual assault in Lincoln involving two minors on Oct. 26, but offered few other details. A Lincoln police spokeswoman says a police report will be released soon.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Eichorst.

Records show the address associated with Jack Eichorst is the same as former University of Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst, who was fired Sept. 21 after a five-year stint on the job. The university has said Shawn Eichorst and his wife have three children, including one whose name is Jack.

