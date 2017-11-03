Family remembers Ben Krueger, who died in a car accident this morning

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Ben Krueger died in an accident around 7:00 a.m.

It happened south of Bennet near 162nd and Highway 43.

Krueger was driving southbound on the highway when his truck left the road, went airborne and rolled several times.

Deputies say Krueger was the only one in the car, and not wearing his seatbelt.

He died at the scene.

They're still investigating what caused the 22 year old to lose control.

We talked to Ben's older sister Katie, she says he was all about family. He loved treating his sisters to dinner to catch up with them one–on–one.

Katie also remembers Ben very patiently teaching his sisters stick-shift, volunteering at missionary events and going on family vacations.