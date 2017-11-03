Group asking for help to furnish apartments for Nebraska veterans

Heroes Into Home is a non-profit organization that helps homeless military veterans by helping them find and furnish homes.

President and CEO Cory Ziegenein says, even when veterans find homes, they often have nothing to furnish them with - and may have few possessions at all.

One of their current missions is to furnish the 70 brand-new apartments built on the Lincoln VA campus, which were unveiled Friday.

Because of the large number of apartments, the group is asking for donations from the community.

They're asking for items including, but not limited to: beds, bedding, pillows, blankets, furniture, kitchen and cleaning supplies, bathroom supplies and groceries.

You can find more information and donate by visiting their website: https://heroesintohomes.org/ or calling 402-217-1101.