Three Nebraska Police Agencies Competing for K9 Grant

Posted By: Alden German

agerman@klkntv.com



A critical part of many law enforcement operations, police K9s faithfully serve the officers for years. But just like humans, the dogs get old and need to retire, and that means a new young pup must take their place, but these special officers don't come cheap.

That's why the Nebraska State Patrol, along with Douglas county Sheriff's office and the Grand Island Police Department, entered a national contest to win $5,000, and they need votes from the public.

If NSP wins, they will have received $10,000 in total.

"That $10,000 figure is critical because that's what it actually costs to get a new canine for our police service dog division, so $10,000 is an amazing thing,” says Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Nebraska State Patrol has 12 K9s on the force. One, Zink, will soon be retiring, so they need a replacement.

NSP doesn't use just any dog. The dogs, Belgian Malinois, come from overseas where they are bred to be perfect police dogs, then are brought to the states for training.

"They all come from overseas in Europe, then they go to Alabama where they get trained, and that's where our handler's actually meet them,” says Thomas. “So the troopers go down to Alabama, they'll meet the dog, they bring them back, and they put them to work right away."

Training lasts 11 weeks. Once completed, they start their new lives in Nebraska. As for the retiring dogs, their handlers get to take them home where they can live a comfortable retirement.

Voting is open until November 7 at 11:59 PM. You can vote once per day until then. Winners will be announced November 10. If you would like to vote, visit this website: https://www.aftermath.com/k9-grant/

Scroll down to the “VOTE TODAY” section and select the police division of your choice.