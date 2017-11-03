Veterans visit Lux Middle School

"We got on that plane after running our engines through to get ready to fly and they said do not start your engines," said 93-year-old Loren Bonneau, a WWII veteran.

He was one of the guest at Lux Middle School's veterans speaker program.

He told students, he was on a plane ready to drop a third atomic bomb on Japan, when he was told the Japanese had surrendered.

Lux's Principal, Duane Bohman, a veteran himself, said, "It helps you understand and to be proud of who you are and what we're doing."

Lux had 41 veterans, Friday, who visited the entire 8th grade class, the veterans stayed for lunch as well.