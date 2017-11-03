One dies in Nebraska due to Flu

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Nebraska has its 1st flu death of the season.

Health officials will only say it was a person over 65 years old.

And that it happened in Southeast Nebraska..

They say it's early for a flu related death. And that getting a shot is really important.

“The death that we had under scores the seriousness of influenza and the potential for a very serious heath impact."

Last season, there were 58 flu-related deaths, including 2 children.

Update:

Nebraska has its first flu death of the season.

Health officials will only say it was a person more than 65-years-old, and that it happened in Southeast Nebraska.

They say it's early for a flu-related death and that getting shot is really important.

Last season, there were 58-flu-related deaths, including two children.