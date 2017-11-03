Former UNL Athletic Director's Son was Arrested

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The son of UNL's former athletic director was arrested..

18–year–old Jack Eichorst has been accused of sexual assault.

He's the son of former UNL Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst.

On October 26th, Lincoln police took a sexual assault report involving two minors which occurred in Lincoln.

LPD says on November 3rd, after conducting follow ups on the case, the criminal investigations unit took Jack Eichorst into custody and lodged him at the Lancaster County Jail.

Police will not release any other information..

LPD says Eichorst is set to appear in court on Monday.