Norfolk man found competent to stand trial for murder

MADISON, Neb. (AP) A Norfolk man accused in the August stabbing death a neighbor at a Norfolk apartment complex has been found competent to stand trial.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that 48-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon appeared in Madison County District Court on Friday for his arraignment hearing on the first-degree murder charge. The arraignment was postponed, but a judge found Castaneda-Morejon to be mentally fit enough to stand trial.

Castaneda-Morejon is accused of killing 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez at the complex on Aug. 25.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon's girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.